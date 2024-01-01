Lenin Statue

This is a particularly dashing statue of Lenin wearing a flapping coat. He's flanked by waving partisans vainly trying to direct the chaotic traffic.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.49 MILES
This museum is dedicated to the works and life of the painter Nikolai Rerikh (Nicholas Roerick), beloved in these parts because of his life-long passion…
Novosibirsk State History Museum
0.12 MILES
In an elegant mansion, the State History Museum has recently re-opened after renovations and is now by far the best museum in Novosibirsk. The well…
0.7 MILES
The 1898 Alexander Nevsky Cathedral is a red-brick Byzantine-style building with gilded domes and colourful murals. The cathedral was originally built as…
0.92 MILES
The gold-domed 1914 Cathedral of the Ascension has a wonderful, colourful interior with a soaring central space that’s unexpected given its fairly squat…
0.59 MILES
The highlight is the museum's collection of 65 original paintings by Nikolai Rerikh on the 2nd floor, mostly mountainscapes from the celebrated drifter's…
0.51 MILES
While the collection of '70s Soviet bric-a-bric in this museum isn't particularly original, you get free rein over the place, which means photo-ops galore…
0.25 MILES
The pretty little Chapel of St Nicholas was said to mark the geographical centre of Russia when it was built in 1915. Demolished in the 1930s, it was…
Monument to First Traffic Light
0.74 MILES
This humorous monument portraying a stumpy little man staring up at a bendy traffic light is based at the rumoured site of the city’s first ever traffic…
