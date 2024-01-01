Earlier exiles are the theme of the Decembrist Museum in a hard-to-find location one block west from the church and three blocks north along ul Oborony.
0.41 MILES
Filling three distinct buildings, the countless halls crammed with local taxidermy, Bronze and Iron Age finds, Tuvan and Khakass standing stones,…
Shushenskoe Ethnographic Museum
28.62 MILES
For the 1970 centenary of Lenin’s birth, a two-block area of the village centre was reconstructed to look as it had in 1870. These well-kept ‘old’…
10.39 MILES
The highlight at the National Museum is the atmospherically low-lit hall containing a striking exhibition dedicated to Khakassia’s wealth of standing…
0.41 MILES
This elegant 1803 church is across the square from the superb Martyanov Museum.
10.41 MILES
Worth visiting just to experience a Siberian attraction that doesn’t charge admission. Train buffs will find the scale model of Abakan station in 1925,…
Krzyzanovsky & Starkov Flat Museum
0.52 MILES
Lenin's friend Gleb Krzyzanovski moved into this flat as an exiled revolutionary in 1898. It was here that he started developing an interest in electric…
28.59 MILES
In 1898 Lenin was married in Shushenskoe’s Peter & Paul Church, much to his later embarrassment.
