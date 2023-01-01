Khakassia National Museum

The highlight at the National Museum is the atmospherically low-lit hall containing a striking exhibition dedicated to Khakassia’s wealth of standing stones. Curators have erected a kind of mini Stonehenge in the middle of the space, with the walls around lined in 2000-year-old stone fragments – altogether a surprisingly impressive effort. A clearly underfunded collection of random period furniture, shaggy shamanic bric-a-brac and dubious art makes up the rest of the museum.