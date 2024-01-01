The Surikov Museum-Estate preserves the house, sheds and vegetable patch of 19th-century painter Vasily Surikov (1848–1916). The heavy-gated garden forms a refreshing oasis of rural Siberia right in the city centre. More of Surikov’s work is on show at the old-school Surikov Art Museum.
Surikov Museum-Estate
Krasnoyarsk
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.69 MILES
Russia's most visited national park is located right across the river from Krasnoyarsk's city centre. Its highlight are the fingers of volcanic rock…
1.28 MILES
Krasnoyarsk's Lenin museum was opened on the occasion of the October Revolution's 70th anniversary in 1987, only to see the entire communist system…
0.65 MILES
Housed in an incongruously attractive 1912 art nouveau Egyptian temple, this is one of Siberia’s better museums. Arranged around a Cossack explorer’s ship…
0.5 MILES
Occupying a glorious 1911 merchant’s mansion, this wonderfully restored museum highlights various aspects of Siberian life that inspired authors who wrote…
0.36 MILES
The city's vast central square showcases Soviet-era architectural classics in all their Stalinist glory – complete with colonnaded government buildings…
0.7 MILES
For some spectacular city views, climb Karaulnaya Hill (there's no bus) to the little chapel that features on the Russian 10-rouble banknote (now slowly…
0.82 MILES
The cute Surikov Art Museum displays works by Russian 19th-century artist Ivan Surikov and his contemporaries. Its affiliate at ul Mira 12 houses a small…
1.33 MILES
Permanently docked below Ploshchad Mira art centre is the SV Nikolai, the ship that transported future revolution leader Vladimir Lenin to exile in…
Nearby Krasnoyarsk attractions
0.36 MILES
The city's vast central square showcases Soviet-era architectural classics in all their Stalinist glory – complete with colonnaded government buildings…
0.5 MILES
Occupying a glorious 1911 merchant’s mansion, this wonderfully restored museum highlights various aspects of Siberian life that inspired authors who wrote…
0.61 MILES
This pleasingly small old church dating from 1795 has an interior of unusually glossed and intricately moulded stucco framing haloed saints.
0.65 MILES
Housed in an incongruously attractive 1912 art nouveau Egyptian temple, this is one of Siberia’s better museums. Arranged around a Cossack explorer’s ship…
5. Chapel of Paraskeva Pyatnitsa
0.7 MILES
For some spectacular city views, climb Karaulnaya Hill (there's no bus) to the little chapel that features on the Russian 10-rouble banknote (now slowly…
0.82 MILES
The cute Surikov Art Museum displays works by Russian 19th-century artist Ivan Surikov and his contemporaries. Its affiliate at ul Mira 12 houses a small…
0.99 MILES
The top-heavy but elegant Resurrection Church (1804–22) was decapitated in the 1930s but given a new tower in 1998–99. Its icon-filled interior billows…
1.28 MILES
Krasnoyarsk's Lenin museum was opened on the occasion of the October Revolution's 70th anniversary in 1987, only to see the entire communist system…