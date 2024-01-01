Surikov Museum-Estate

Krasnoyarsk

The Surikov Museum-Estate preserves the house, sheds and vegetable patch of 19th-century painter Vasily Surikov (1848–1916). The heavy-gated garden forms a refreshing oasis of rural Siberia right in the city centre. More of Surikov’s work is on show at the old-school Surikov Art Museum.

  • 502752551 Forest; Photography; Pine Tree; Pine Woodland; Asia; Beauty In Nature; Krasnoyarsk Pillars; Landscape; Larch Tree; Outdoors; Taiga; Green; Green Color; Nature; Rock; Rock - Object; Russia; Scenics; Siberia; Tree; Horizontal; No People; State Nature Reserve; Stolby; Stone; Stone - Object; Summer; Rock in the forest in Krasnoyarsk Pillars (State Nature Reserve Stolby), Siberia, Russia

    Stolby Nature Reserve

    5.69 MILES

    Russia's most visited national park is located right across the river from Krasnoyarsk's city centre. Its highlight are the fingers of volcanic rock…

  • Ploshchad Mira

    Ploshchad Mira

    1.28 MILES

    Krasnoyarsk's Lenin museum was opened on the occasion of the October Revolution's 70th anniversary in 1987, only to see the entire communist system…

  • Regional Museum

    Regional Museum

    0.65 MILES

    Housed in an incongruously attractive 1912 art nouveau Egyptian temple, this is one of Siberia’s better museums. Arranged around a Cossack explorer’s ship…

  • Literature Museum, Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

    Literature Museum

    0.5 MILES

    Occupying a glorious 1911 merchant’s mansion, this wonderfully restored museum highlights various aspects of Siberian life that inspired authors who wrote…

  • Revolution Square

    Revolution Square

    0.36 MILES

    The city's vast central square showcases Soviet-era architectural classics in all their Stalinist glory – complete with colonnaded government buildings…

  • Chapel of Paraskeva Pyatnitsa

    Chapel of Paraskeva Pyatnitsa

    0.7 MILES

    For some spectacular city views, climb Karaulnaya Hill (there's no bus) to the little chapel that features on the Russian 10-rouble banknote (now slowly…

  • Surikov Art Museum

    Surikov Art Museum

    0.82 MILES

    The cute Surikov Art Museum displays works by Russian 19th-century artist Ivan Surikov and his contemporaries. Its affiliate at ul Mira 12 houses a small…

  • SV Nikolai

    SV Nikolai

    1.33 MILES

    Permanently docked below Ploshchad Mira art centre is the SV Nikolai, the ship that transported future revolution leader Vladimir Lenin to exile in…

