Revolution Square

The city's vast central square showcases Soviet-era architectural classics in all their Stalinist glory – complete with colonnaded government buildings and a statue of Lenin, who extends one hand as if inviting visitors for a stroll in Dubrovinsky Park of Culture and Leisure, another compulsory element of any Soviet city. Untouched by Moscow-style gentrification, the park is dotted with tacky 1990s funfair attractions and abuts in pleasantly revamped Levobereznaya nab – a riverside promenade, great for both walks and cycling.

A Ferris wheel is useful for photographers keen to snap a winning shot of the Yenisey and the foothills of Sayan mountains beyond it.