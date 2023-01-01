City History Museum

Despite its palatial 19th-century home (built by wealthy merchant Sibiryakov in 1884), what should be Irkutsk's main repository of the past is in fact a rather limited exhibition on the city's history with absolutely nothing in English. Highlights include some interesting pre-Russian wooden yurts and tepees, a model of the Kazansky Church, some fascinating blown-up photos of 19th-century Irkutsk, and a 20th-century section with bric-a-brac from the Revolution up to the late 1990s.