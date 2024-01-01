Municipal Museum of Regional Studies

Russian Far East

This proud town museum has several rooms of photos and artefacts showing how Komsomolsk rose from a pioneer camp in 1932 to an industrial Soviet city. It also contains some old fish-skin jackets and other Nanai artefacts. It's expensive for the sure-to-be-quick visit, even more so as there's no labelling in English.

  • Nauka Mosaic

    Nauka Mosaic

    1.19 MILES

    This wonderful mosaic devoted to nauka (science) can be seen at the Polytechnical Institute, a block east of Hotel Voskhod.

  • WWII Memorial

    WWII Memorial

    0.92 MILES

    Just northwest of the river terminal is the impressive WWII memorial, which features stoic faces chipped from stone, with nearby pillars marking the years…

  • Japanese POW Memorial

    Japanese POW Memorial

    0.52 MILES

    This small monument is dedicated to the memory of the Japanese prisoners of war who were forced to work building the BAM after WWII.

  • WWII Mosaic

    WWII Mosaic

    0.33 MILES

    An impressive mosaic devoted to the memory of the Soviet soldiers who died during the Second World War.

  • Beach

    Beach

    0.8 MILES

    Just east of the river terminal is a beach, which is well attended on warm summer days.

