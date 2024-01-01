This small monument is dedicated to the memory of the Japanese prisoners of war who were forced to work building the BAM after WWII.
Japanese POW Memorial
Russian Far East
1.08 MILES
This wonderful mosaic devoted to nauka (science) can be seen at the Polytechnical Institute, a block east of Hotel Voskhod.
Municipal Museum of Regional Studies
0.52 MILES
This proud town museum has several rooms of photos and artefacts showing how Komsomolsk rose from a pioneer camp in 1932 to an industrial Soviet city. It…
0.43 MILES
Just northwest of the river terminal is the impressive WWII memorial, which features stoic faces chipped from stone, with nearby pillars marking the years…
0.39 MILES
An impressive mosaic devoted to the memory of the Soviet soldiers who died during the Second World War.
0.5 MILES
Just east of the river terminal is a beach, which is well attended on warm summer days.
