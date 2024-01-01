Archaeology Museum

Undergoing a full renovation in 2017, this five-room museum displays tools and living essentials from early peoples. Pottery, animal-skin huts, dugout canoes, a tiny model settlement and many early hand tools are all normally here, though it was unclear how much of the original exhibit would remain on display when the museum reopens.
0.23 MILES
Located in an evocative 1894 red-brick building, this museum contains an excellent overview of Russian and Soviet history, despite not having a single…
0.19 MILES
Built in 2002 this striking cathedral rose on the site of a far older church that was knocked down by Stalin during his antireligious campaigns.
0.86 MILES
This highly impressive church's golden domes dazzle you from all over the city, with its prime location overlooking the Amur River. The cathedral was…
0.35 MILES
Now a 'palace of childhood creation’, the former House of Pioneers (the youngest youth group in the USSR, where children went before the Komsomol) was…
0.21 MILES
This smart and imposing building hosts a moderately interesting collection of local art, including religious icons, Japanese porcelain and 19th-century…
0.23 MILES
Style Moderne – the Russian take on art nouveau – defines this mint-green building dating from 1895; it's topped by a statue of Mercury.
Far Eastern State Research Library
0.21 MILES
This attractive library, the largest in the Far East, dates from 1894 and is one of the most striking pieces of architecture in Khabarovsk.
0.71 MILES
This impressive brutalist memorial to the Soviet Army's losses during WWII stands on a hillside overlooking the river.
