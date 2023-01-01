Near the western end of ul Sovetskaya stands the fortified house of Kondraty Bulavin, the Cossack rebel leader during the Peasant War (1707–09). Bulavin lived and died in this solid stone house with 1m-thick walls, iron doors and an elevated basement to stave off flooding. Now the house is set up like a typical Cossack home, with furniture and household items from the 19th century.

Bulavin's rebellion was ultimately unsuccessful – a series of military failures turned his followers against him, and he was found dead in unclear circumstances in 1708.