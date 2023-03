The 'Square of Soviets' is dominated by a colossal monument commemorating the Red Army soldiers who took part in the 1917–23 Russian Civil War. Prior to 1930, the square was home to the Alexandro-Nevsky Cathedral, which you can now see in miniature next to the monument.

Also noteworthy: excellent socialist realist tile work in the perekhod (underground passage) below Voroshilovskiy pr.