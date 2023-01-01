Expert skiers relish the moguls, steeps and glades offered by this ski area on the south side of the Baksan Valley. The piste occupies the lower reaches of 3461m Mt Cheget (Mt Donguz-Orunbashi).

Riding the chairlift up to 3040m, the raw majesty of the surrounding mountains is quickly revealed. To the west are the smooth, milky-white twin humps of Mt Elbrus, to the east the jagged peaks and near-vertical sides of 4454m Mt Donguz-Orun (Mt Donguzorun-Chegetkarabashi), with a distinctive glacier shaped like the number seven plastered to its side.