Teberdinsky State Natural Biosphere Reserve

This park has a small museum with stuffed animals and info on wildlife and geology as well as a mini zoo with deer, foxes, wolves and other local fauna.
You can arrange guides for trekking and horse riding here as well as follow trekking trails.
Russian Caucasus
This park has a small museum with stuffed animals and info on wildlife and geology as well as a mini zoo with deer, foxes, wolves and other local fauna.
You can arrange guides for trekking and horse riding here as well as follow trekking trails.