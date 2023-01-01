Spaso-Prilutsky Monastery

Painted in circus-tent stripes, the powerful fortress towers of this active 14th-century monastery are photogenically reflected in the river, best viewed from the nearby railway bridge. Visitors may explore the western half of the compound, including a partial rampart walk and the five-domed 16th-century Transfiguration Cathedral (Спасо-Преображенский собор).

The site is 4km north of town. Alight at Priluki (Прилуки) stop or join one of the pleasure cruises from the kremlin pier (R900 return, noon, 3pm and 6pm).