The natural history section has clearly benefited from the untimely demise of numerous regional species of wildlife, such as the dramatically posed stuffed lynx, wolves, foxes and a tiny cub-under-glass mournfully watching his bear family from across the room. The history exhibition tells the story of the city from its very conception, while star of the rich prehistory exhibition is a 3500-year-old skeleton of a woman clasping at her modesty.
Regional Studies Museum
Northern European Russia
