This 18th century church, located with the walls of the Solovetsky Transfiguration Monastery, also acted as a hospital in the tsarist period.
Filippovkaya Church
Northern European Russia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Solovetsky Transfiguration Monastery
0.02 MILES
This imposing, stone-walled monastery is the heart and soul of the Solovetsky Islands. Founded in 1429, it has played various roles throughout its…
2.99 MILES
Literally translated as Hatchet Mountain, this infamous 71m-high hill was the site of tortures and summary executions described in Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn…
4.05 MILES
This small, wind-whipped island is famous for its 13 labyrinths, including the largest one in northern Russia. A boardwalk loops around the island from…
13 MILES
The second-largest island in the archipelago, Anzer Island has its share of stone labyrinths and burial mounds, as well as a scattering of monastic sketes…
Solovetsky Forced Labour Camps & Prison 1920–1939
0.34 MILES
Inside former gulag barracks, this excellent exposition (in Russian) takes you through the different stages of the Solovetsky gulag – from punishing …
7.28 MILES
The third largest of the Solovetsky Islands, Bolshaya Muksalma is connected to the main island by a dam built by monks in the 19th century. It's an…
0.82 MILES
Around 3km northwest of the village, the botanical garden enjoys a special microclimate – monks have grown vegetables and hothouse fruits here for…
0.1 MILES
Contains exhibits detailing the history of the monastery, including the ruins of monks' cells dating from the 16th century.
