Filippovkaya Church

Northern European Russia

This 18th century church, located with the walls of the Solovetsky Transfiguration Monastery, also acted as a hospital in the tsarist period.

  • Solovetsky Spaso-Preobrazhensky Transfiguration Monastery (iconic view, Solovki Kremlin). White Sea, Russia, Arkhangelsk region, Solovki island; Shutterstock ID 1737751220; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1737751220

    Solovetsky Transfiguration Monastery

    0.02 MILES

    This imposing, stone-walled monastery is the heart and soul of the Solovetsky Islands. Founded in 1429, it has played various roles throughout its…

  • Church of the Ascension, Gora Sekirnaya, Solovetsky Island, Russia.

    Gora Sekirnaya

    2.99 MILES

    Literally translated as Hatchet Mountain, this infamous 71m-high hill was the site of tortures and summary executions described in Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn…

  • Bolshoy Zayatsky Island

    Bolshoy Zayatsky Island

    4.05 MILES

    This small, wind-whipped island is famous for its 13 labyrinths, including the largest one in northern Russia. A boardwalk loops around the island from…

  • Residential buildings of the Holy Trinity Skete on Anzer Island, Solovetsky Islands.

    Anzer Island

    13 MILES

    The second-largest island in the archipelago, Anzer Island has its share of stone labyrinths and burial mounds, as well as a scattering of monastic sketes…

  • Bolshaya Muksalma Island

    Bolshaya Muksalma Island

    7.28 MILES

    The third largest of the Solovetsky Islands, Bolshaya Muksalma is connected to the main island by a dam built by monks in the 19th century. It's an…

  • Botanical Garden

    Botanical Garden

    0.82 MILES

    Around 3km northwest of the village, the botanical garden enjoys a special microclimate – monks have grown vegetables and hothouse fruits here for…

  • Archaeological Exhibition

    Archaeological Exhibition

    0.1 MILES

    Contains exhibits detailing the history of the monastery, including the ruins of monks' cells dating from the 16th century.

