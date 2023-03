The second-largest island in the archipelago, Anzer Island has its share of stone labyrinths and burial mounds, as well as a scattering of monastic sketes, the oldest dating back to the 17th century. One of these was used as a typhoid hospital in the 1920s, and hundreds of prisoners died here.

Full-day visits to Anzer costs R1600 per person and can be arranged at the tourist office. Tours run from early May to October.