Statue of Peter the Great

Northern European Russia

Close to the hydrofoil terminal is a jaunty statue of Peter the Great pointing to the spot where Petrozavodsk would be founded.

  • Museum of Fine Arts, Petrozavodsk, Russia.

    Fine Arts Museum

    0.3 MILES

    Besides the permanent exhibitions that feature medieval icons, and folk art such as embroidery, weaving and birch-bark creations, there's a collection of…

  • Museum of Regional Studies

    Museum of Regional Studies

    0.88 MILES

    Besides exhibitions on trade between Russia's north and the Byzantine world, the history of the city and regional trades, this excellent museum (with…

  • Lakeside Promenade

    Lakeside Promenade

    0.26 MILES

    On a fine summer's day, scores of strolling families, rollerbladers and cyclists take to the Lake Onega promenade – an appealing park area scattered…

  • Ploshchad Lenina

    Ploshchad Lenina

    0.81 MILES

    The circular pl Lenina is the original heart of neoclassical Petrozavodsk, skirted by matching semicircular buildings built in 1784. In its centre is a…

  • Statue of Yury Andropov

    Statue of Yury Andropov

    0.79 MILES

    Unveiled to protests and arrests in 2005, a youthful statue of Yury Andropov commemorates the USSR’s 1982–84 supremo and chief of Petrozavodsk’s Komsomol …

  • Puppet House

    Puppet House

    1.4 MILES

    A remarkable and somewhat creepy collection of handmade creations by one of Russia’s foremost puppet mistresses. Storybook heroes, mythological creatures…

  • Onezhskiy Tractor Factory

    Onezhskiy Tractor Factory

    0.75 MILES

    One of the oldest factories in Russia, this strikingly grand building first opened for business in 1703.

