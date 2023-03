On a fine summer's day, scores of strolling families, rollerbladers and cyclists take to the Lake Onega promenade – an appealing park area scattered liberally with summer cafes serving shashlyk (meat kebab) and beer, and a host of contemporary sculptures by home-grown and international talent. The most striking of them are the silver Fishermen throwing in a net and the elk-like Sleeping Beauty, symbolising unity between Karelian woman and nature.