Nuclear Icebreaker Lenin

Murmansk is a centre for nuclear icebreakers that carve their way to the North Pole, but even in port you can give in to your wildest seafaring–Arctic explorer–Cold War spy fantasies aboard the 1957 NS Lenin, the world’s first nuclear-powered icebreaker. You aren't allowed to wander freely, but there are three tours a day that take in the nuclear reactor (powered by uranium 235), the map room, the captain's bridge and the reception hall. Only open for tours.

The pride of the Soviet fleet, NS Lenin was fitted out to impress, with a winding oak staircase at its entrance. Visitors to the ship over the years included Yury Gagarin, the first man in space, and a youthful Fidel Castro.