This bronze monument to a fat little cat carrying all his worldly possessions in a knapsack was unveiled in 2013 in honour of an act of incredible feline loyalty and endurance. In 1987, after getting lost during a trip to Moscow, Semyon the cat reportedly spent the next six years travelling back to his owners' apartment in Murmansk – a journey of over 1200 miles. It's on the northern bank of Lake Semyonovskoe.