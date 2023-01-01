When the Ostankino TV Tower was built in 1967, it was the tallest free-standing structure in the world (surpassing the Empire State Building). At 540m, it is now fourth on the list.

The 337m-high observation deck is open for visitors. A super-speedy lift whisks passengers up in less than 60 seconds. From the top, there are 360-degree views and – horror! – a bit of glass floor.

Admission is by guided tour only. Tours take place hourly and must be booked in advance; bring your passport. Keep in mind the 40% discount on 10am and 11am tours during weekdays.