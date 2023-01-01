At the northwestern corner of Red Square, Resurrection Gate provides a great vantage point for your first glimpse of the square. With its twin red towers topped by green tent spires, the original 1680 gateway was destroyed because Stalin thought it an impediment to the parades and demonstrations held in Red Square. This exact replica was built in 1995.

Just outside the gateway is the bright Chapel of the Iverian Virgin, originally built in the late 18th century to house the icon of the same name.