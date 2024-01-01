This small museum has a series of rooms stuffed to the gills with local artefacts preserved from throughout the decades. Just about anything you can imagine from daily life is here: eyeglasses, coins, furniture, clothing, tools, buttons, cameras, locks and keys, baskets, currency notes, weapons, religious icons, belt buckles – even toothbrushes.
Myshkin Town History Museum
Golden Ring
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.37 MILES
Within Uglich's waterside kremlin, the 15th-century Prince’s Chambers (Палаты угличских удельных князей) house a historical exhibit about Dmitry, the son…
Nearby Golden Ring attractions
18.37 MILES
Within Uglich's waterside kremlin, the 15th-century Prince’s Chambers (Палаты угличских удельных князей) house a historical exhibit about Dmitry, the son…