Within Uglich's waterside kremlin, the 15th-century Prince’s Chambers (Палаты угличских удельных князей) house a historical exhibit about Dmitry, the son of Ivan the Terrible, who died here in 1591 under suspicious circumstances. The star-spangled Church of Prince Dmitry on the Blood (Церковь Царевича Димитрия на крови) was built in 1692 on the very spot where the body was found. The church now displays the bell that was used to call for an insurrection after the prince's death.

If you don't want to visit all of the exhibits, single-exhibit tickets are also available for R70 for adults and R65 for students (child's ticket free). The impressive five-domed Transfiguration Cathedral (Спасо-Преображенский Собор) and an art museum are also on the site.