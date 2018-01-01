2-Day Small-Group Tour to Dracula's Castle, Rasnov Fortress, Peles Castle, Sighisoara and Libearty Brown Bear Sanctuary with Overnight in Brasov

Day 1: Bran Castle, Rasnov Fortress and Peles Castle Depart from Bucharest in the early morning, for the drive to the region of Brasov. There are over 50 castles, fortresses and fortified churches on these ancient lands! Discover the three most beautiful of all; Bran Castle – better known as Dracula’s Castle, Peles Castle – a former royal residence, an architectural jewel and the famous Rasnov Fortress – one of the best preserved peasant fortresses of Transylvania with a breathtaking view over the Brasov region! Stay overnight in the city of Brasov, and spend your evening exploring the charming medieval streets. Day 2: Brown Bear Sanctuary, Saschiz Village and Sighisoara After breakfast, our first Stop is at “Libearty” Brown Bear Sanctuary ,established in 2005. From 2008 this wild place is occasionally visited but under some strict rules meant to reintegrate the bears in their natural habitat and not to disturb them. “Libearty” Sanctuary it is located close to Zarnesti town, just 2 km away from “Piatra Craiului” National Park. This lovely place covers an area of 69 acres of oak forest, streams and ponds and it’s the largest of his kind in the entire world. Most of the bears, used as a form of entertainment, were rescued from tiny cages and since the sanctuary was open over 80 bears were saved and brought here. The money raised from tickets and donations are used for maintenance and offering a life for the bears in their natural habitat. Today you will go further into Transylvania and visit the beautiful and important medieval citadels of Saschiz (Fortified Church) and the astonishing Sighisoara Citadel. On your way to Saschiz you will cross Padurea Bogatii (meaning the Rich Forest), which is a natural reservation. In Saschiz village you will visit the wonderful Fortified Church, which is one of the most interesting Saxon fortified churches (UNESCO World Heritage site). The next stop is Sighisoara, one of the few citadels that are still inhabited. The main attractions in the city are the Main Gate, The Clock Tower which is 64 m high and has four levels, the Medieval Weapons Museum and the Torture Chamber. It is known that here was the birth place of Vlad Dracul, who inspired the novel Dracula, by Bram Stoker. Near the Museum Square is the Church of the Dominican Monastery, dated from the 13th century. Walking along the wall that surrounds Sighisoara citadel you can admire the towers: especially the Shoemakers, Tailors and Tinmakers Guild towers which are the most impressive. You will also visit the Church from the Hill but not before climbing the 175 covered steps which were built in 1642 in order to create easier access for the children on their way to school. In the evening you will return to Bucharest, arriving late at night.