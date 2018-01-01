Welcome to Zărnesţi
Top experiences in Zărnesţi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Zărnesţi activities
Full Day Tour of Dracula's, LiBEARty Brown Bear Sanctuary, Brasov town and Rasnov Fortress
Departure in the morning from Bucharest. Our first Stop is at “Libearty” Brown Bear Sanctuary ,established in 2005. From 2008 this wild place is occasionally visited but under some strict rules meant to reintegrate the bears in their natural habitat and not to disturb them. “Libearty” Sanctuary it is located close to Zarnesti town, just 2 km away from “Piatra Craiului” National Park. This lovely place covers an area of 69 acres of oak forest, streams and ponds and it’s the largest of his kind in the entire world. Most of the bears, used as a form of entertainment, were rescued from tiny cages and since the sanctuary was open over 80 bears were saved and brought here. The money raised from tickets and donations are used for maintenance and offering a life for the bears in their natural habitat. After just 15 minutes we arrive in Rasnov where we will make a short stop to the impressive Rasnov Fortress, built in the 13th‐14th century and one of the best preserved peasant fortresses in Transylvania. Its purpose was to provide protection for the population against Tartar attacks and it managed to fulfil its function since the only person who ever managed to conquer it was Prince Gabriel Bathory around the year 1600. Although inside the fortress there is a very small museum waiting to receive tourists, the main attraction is the beautiful 360‐degree view over Piatra Craiului Mountains and Brasov Depression. The fortress gained its fame also because some of the scenes “Cold Mountain” movie was filmed here in 2003. Next on the tour you will take a journey to Bran Village, the climax of the trip, where you will visit the famous Bran Castle – better known as Dracula’s Castle, with its remarkable architecture and Gothic elements. The castle was built between 1377-1382, at 60 m high. Built originally as a fortress and surrounded by a massive wall with small windows which were used to shoot enemies, Bran Castle proved to be a successful defense point. In the inner courtyard of the castle there is a fountain used to provide water in case of a siege. Bran Castle got its fame from the novel Dracula, written by Bram Stoker, and later adapted into a movie. Finally a stop is made in Brasov, a lovely medieval town located in southern Transylvania at the foot of Mount Tampa. You shall feel free to contemplate the picturesque streets with medieval houses which will definitely transpose you into the past! The tour ends in Bucharest.
2-Day Small-Group Tour to Dracula's Castle, Rasnov Fortress, Peles Castle, Sighisoara and Libearty Brown Bear Sanctuary with Overnight in Brasov
Day 1: Bran Castle, Rasnov Fortress and Peles Castle Depart from Bucharest in the early morning, for the drive to the region of Brasov. There are over 50 castles, fortresses and fortified churches on these ancient lands! Discover the three most beautiful of all; Bran Castle – better known as Dracula’s Castle, Peles Castle – a former royal residence, an architectural jewel and the famous Rasnov Fortress – one of the best preserved peasant fortresses of Transylvania with a breathtaking view over the Brasov region! Stay overnight in the city of Brasov, and spend your evening exploring the charming medieval streets. Day 2: Brown Bear Sanctuary, Saschiz Village and Sighisoara After breakfast, our first Stop is at “Libearty” Brown Bear Sanctuary ,established in 2005. From 2008 this wild place is occasionally visited but under some strict rules meant to reintegrate the bears in their natural habitat and not to disturb them. “Libearty” Sanctuary it is located close to Zarnesti town, just 2 km away from “Piatra Craiului” National Park. This lovely place covers an area of 69 acres of oak forest, streams and ponds and it’s the largest of his kind in the entire world. Most of the bears, used as a form of entertainment, were rescued from tiny cages and since the sanctuary was open over 80 bears were saved and brought here. The money raised from tickets and donations are used for maintenance and offering a life for the bears in their natural habitat. Today you will go further into Transylvania and visit the beautiful and important medieval citadels of Saschiz (Fortified Church) and the astonishing Sighisoara Citadel. On your way to Saschiz you will cross Padurea Bogatii (meaning the Rich Forest), which is a natural reservation. In Saschiz village you will visit the wonderful Fortified Church, which is one of the most interesting Saxon fortified churches (UNESCO World Heritage site). The next stop is Sighisoara, one of the few citadels that are still inhabited. The main attractions in the city are the Main Gate, The Clock Tower which is 64 m high and has four levels, the Medieval Weapons Museum and the Torture Chamber. It is known that here was the birth place of Vlad Dracul, who inspired the novel Dracula, by Bram Stoker. Near the Museum Square is the Church of the Dominican Monastery, dated from the 13th century. Walking along the wall that surrounds Sighisoara citadel you can admire the towers: especially the Shoemakers, Tailors and Tinmakers Guild towers which are the most impressive. You will also visit the Church from the Hill but not before climbing the 175 covered steps which were built in 1642 in order to create easier access for the children on their way to school. In the evening you will return to Bucharest, arriving late at night.
Small-Group One Day Tour to Bran Castle and Trekking in Piatra Craiului National Park from Bucharest
Bran castle needs little introduction. Also known as Dracula's castle, because of the similarity between Stoker's blood thirsty vampire and Vlad the Impaler (one of Romania's cruellest rulers, who was at Bran for a few months), it was initially built as a fortress, and centuries later, it became Queen Mary's favourite residence.The next highlight are the scenic Transylvanian villages, Pestera and Magura, a true paradise for photographers. The journey will continue with trekking in the heart of Piatra Craiului, up to Curmatura hut (1470 m).Itinerary & visits:Bucharest - Bran castle (visit) - Pestera village ( lunch) - drive to Magura village - Zarnesti gorges - trekking up to Curmatura hut for approx. 2 hrs - return to Zarnesti gorges on a different route (approx. 2 hrs) - Bucharest.
Private Weekend Break in Transylvania
Day 1: Peles Castle, Cantacuzino Castle and Brasov Visit at the most beautiful castle in Romania, Peles Castle from Sinaia, the former summer residence of the royal family. The second part of the day is dedicated to the historical center of Brasov that still preserves centuries attractions like the Black Church, the Town Square, the White Tower, the Black Tower, the fortification system, Sforii Street and many more centuries old sites.Transportation: car Accommodation: local guest house in central Brasov Day 2: Nature and history Morning visit at the Bear Sanctuary from Zarnesti where over 70 bears saved from cruel conditions live happy and free in a vast natural area from Piatra Craiului National Park. Afterwards, either take a short walking tour through the traditional mountain villages from Piatra Craiului National Park or visit Bran Castle, a royal castle so many associate with the myth of Dracula. In the afternoon visit one of the largest medieval fortresses in Transylvania, the 13th century Rasnov Fortress. Drive back to Brasov for the night.Transportation: car Accommodation: same as previous night Day 3: Saxon heritage The day starts early, and is fully-packed with Saxon villages visits, fortified churches and more medieval attractions. Visit at the the fortified churches from Viscri and Saschiz and medieval Sighisoara, one of the seven citadels founded by the Saxons centuries ago. All these landmarks are part of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Afternoon visit at Rupea Fortress, one of the most imposing and best-conserved in Transylvania.Back in Bucharest around 9-10 pm. Transportation: car
Green Way to Transylvania - 2 Day Hiking and Culture Private Tour
We start the tour in Gara de Nord, Bucharest main train station from where we depart on a scenic train ride out of the city. First stop will be in the resort of Sinaia where we'll visit a 350 year old monastery as we'll walk through the forest to Peles Castle, Romanian royal family's summer residence.After visiting the Palace we'll continue by train to the city of Zarnesti, located next to Piatra Craiului Mountains, a dominant limestone ridge made a National Park because of the very rich ecosystem it consists.Enjoy the great outdoors on a hike to Magura Village, passing through a spectacular gorge. In the village we'll find our home for the evening - a little guesthouse. Take in the view of the Bucegi and Piatra Craiului Mountains and spend the rest of your evening relaxing and enjoying the scenery.After a restful night, begin the aprox 3h long hike to Bran Castle. We'll enjoy one of the most scenic hike in Romania at the end of it waiting the most popular landmark - Dracula's Castle (in fact, a fortress having not much to do with Bram Stoker's character). We'll tour the castle and continue our trip to Brasov by coach. In Brasov we can either get some local bikes or go on a walking tour to discover one of Transylvania most loved city. Highlights: Visit Peles Castle, the summer residence of the Romanian royal family See Bran Castle, also known as Dracula's Castle Spend the night Magura Village in Piatra Craiului National Park Take a guided tour around the medieval city of Brasov Enjoy the views of the Piatra Craiului Mountains
Transylvania Family Day Trip from Bucharest
Your travel guide will pick you up at the hotel and you will start your day of adventure.Our first stop will be at the bear reserve in Zarnesti, a wildlife sanctuary in the heart of the Carpathian Mountains. Your visit includes the sight of bears climbing trees, playing in the water pools or just lazing in the meadows. More than 70 brown bears live together with their “brothers” from the Zarnesti Teddy Bear Museum which contains over 200 bears from all around the world. Some of the main attractions are two giant bears that were a gift from the Royal Family of Great Britain.Next on our itinerary is Bran Castle, also known as Dracula’s Castle, one of the world’s spookiest places. Inside you will be amazed by the legends about the most famous vampire in the world, passing through the mysterious rooms and dark passageways. On your way back to the car, don’t forget to buy souvenirs to remind you of your trip to Transylvania.Next, the road takes us to Brasov, the city founded by the Teutonic Knights in 1211. You will be charmed by this beautiful town surrounded by the Carpathian Mountains. We are going to walk on the narrowest street in Europe called Sforii Street (the Rope Street). You will want to take home as many sweets made after original Hungarian and German recipes as you can because they are delicious and you can’t find them anywhere else.Next, you will test your skills as we enter Aventura Parc, which spread across 2.5 hectares of forest, making it the largest one of its kind in Romania. Placed in a secure environment, it’s the best place to spend a lovely day with friends and family. The park includes 14 different trails marked by colors with progressive difficulty for every age. We also included a Tyrolean traverse over the lake in order to increase the adventure. You will spend 3 hours in this place built among the trees, with obstacles that you can encounter in nature.Afterwards, you will be transferred back to Bucharest.Departure at 07:00 and return to Bucharest at 20:00.