Văratec Monastery is the country's biggest nunnery, inhabited by some 400 to 500 nuns. Founded in 1785, the complex houses an icon museum and small embroidery school. The main church, whitewashed in 1841, incorporates neoclassical elements and grounds featuring a small botanic garden. The lavishly decorated interior has numerous frescoes. The monastery is 7km south of Agapia along a main road.