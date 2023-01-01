Placid Sihla Monastery, inhabited by 30 monks, occupies a solitary wooded plateau about 8km southwest of Agapia Monastery along a marked, partly paved forest road. The remote location keeps the number of visitors to a trickle. Here you may observe pustnici (hermit monks), who regularly kneel in prayer, sometimes remaining so for hours. Nearby the venerated Cave of Pious St Teodora was where the eponymous nun lived for 60 years, sleeping on a rock slab. The hermitage is candlelit.

Sihla is accessible by car from Agapia Monastery along the forest road. Alternatively, the 8km hike following the road takes around an hour and is largely uphill.