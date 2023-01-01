Medieval Neamţ Citadel had already long been considered Moldavia’s finest fortress before recent renovations improved it again. It was built in 1359 by Moldavian Prince Petru I Muşat, who picked an impregnable high location. The castle successfully resisted attacks by Hungarians in 1395 and by Turks in 1476, and was only conquered by Polish forces in 1691. The citadel is 2km west of the centre, following the main road B-dul Ştefan cel Mare. It's a 15-minute scramble to the top.