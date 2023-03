Walk west along the central mall of Târgu Jiu's central park, from the Gate of the Kiss sculpture, to find the Alley of Chairs (Aleea Scaunelor), a series of dwarf-sized stone stools grouped in threes on both sides of the avenue. Interpretations differ on the meaning of the ensemble, though the artist, Constantin Brâncuşi, said they stand for ordinary soldiers who take part in conflict.