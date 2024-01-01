This small, private museum shows off the painted egg creations of local artist Lucia Condrea. Condrea's eggs mix traditional Romanian Easter and holiday motifs with strong Slavic, Ukrainian and folk influences. The 2nd floor has several cases filled with painted eggs from around the world, so you can compare and contrast the various styles and colours.
Egg Museum
Bucovina
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
