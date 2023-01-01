About 10km north of Suceava in Mitocul Dragomirnei, the 60-nun-strong Dragomirna Monastery was founded between 1602 and 1609 by scholar, calligrapher, artist and bishop Anastasie Crimca. The intricate rope lacing around the midsection of the main church's exterior (and repeated throughout the interior) represents the Holy Trinity, and the short-lived unification of the Moldavian, Wallachian and Transylvanian principalities in 1600.

Dragomirna’s Museum of Medieval Art contains carved cedar crosses mounted in silver-gilt filigree and numerous religious texts. There's also a small shop here where the nuns sell wood and glass icons as well as cheese products. Drive or take a taxi from Suceava (30 lei).