About 2km from Putna, this cave contains a wooden table and memorial plaque to the 15th-century hermit and seer Daniel Dimitru. A monk by age 16, Daniel later dug and inhabited this rock cave; his fame was such that Ştefan cel Mare consulted him before doing battle. From Putna Monastery, you can walk to the cave in about 30 minutes. By car, leave Putna village and follow the signs to 'Chilia lui Daniil Sihastrul'.