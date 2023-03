This museum takes you inside the massive hydroelectric power station and gives a good idea of the scale of the plant. Guided tours (in Romanian only) take you down five levels to see the turbines, but there's little information in English. This controversial project was a Romanian–Yugoslav joint venture, conceived in 1960 and completed 12 years later. The museum is located along Hwy E70, about 10km west of Drobeta-Turnu Severin.