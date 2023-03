This enormous all-wooden Orthodox monastic complex counts some 10 massive buildings atop a steep hill, including a beautiful church built in 1993, and is a popular Maramureş pilgrimage site. Check out the small museum with icons dating back to the 16th century.

The 10.45am Sunday service is a magical experience among the rolling hills and wildflowers, and on 30 June the monastery celebrates the feast of the 12 Apostles. Some nine nuns and a priest reside here.