Travelling from Oradea along Hwy 76, Meziad is the first major cave in Apuseni Nature Park. It's about 12km northeast of the town of Beiuş and 3km from the village of Meziad. The cave features an enormous opening and is split into three levels, with some fairly treacherous climbs. Wear sturdy shoes, a jacket or pullover (sweater) and bring a torch (flashlight).

Meziad Cave is not easy to reach with public transport. From Beiuş, take a local minibus (four a day on weekdays only) to the village of Meziad and hike the final 4km. By car from Beiuş, follow signs to the cave for 12km via the villages of Remetea and Meziad.