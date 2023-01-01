The most famous cave in Apuseni Nature Park, Ice (or Glacier) Cave houses one of the largest underground glaciers in Europe – one of just 10 – and is filled with 7500 cu metres of ice dating back to the Ice Age. Tours of 10 to 50 people depart between six and seven times a day. The tour lasts 20 minutes and involves a steep descent to the opening, a peek inside and then back up again.

The cave can be reached on foot from Gârda de Sus (9km, two hours). You can drive to the cave via a paved but narrow 8km-long road.