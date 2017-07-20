BioBay Nighttime Kayaking Tour from Vieques

Ready to see the brightest bay in the world? You'll arrive to the meeting point in Esperanza at 7pm or 9pm based on which tour you chose. You'll need transportation within Vieques, no matter where you are staying. The group will travel by van to the BioBay and you will be given all the equipment and the kayak.A tour guide will give you the security talk and then you will experience the best BioBay in the world. In English or Spanish, you will hear the story of this bay and why it is so lit up. Eventually you will travel back to the original meeting point. Note that you have to stay overnight on Vieques Island. Once you book the tour, several places depending on your budget can be recommended. Please note that this tour does not operate on a full moon or the day prior and after.