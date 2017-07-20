Welcome to Vieques
Since the official withdrawal of the US Navy in 2003, Vieques has regularly been touted as the Caribbean’s next ‘big thing,’ with pristine beaches and a coastline ripe for the developer’s bulldozer. Fortunately, environmental authorities swept in quickly after the handover and promptly declared all of the former military land (70% of the island’s total area) a US Fish & Wildlife Refuge. The measure has meant that the bulk of the island remains virgin territory to be explored and enjoyed by all. Development elsewhere has been slow and low-key. Understandably, Vieques’ residents – many of whom are US expats – are fiercely protective of their Caribbean nirvana.
Ready to see the brightest bay in the world? You'll arrive to the meeting point in Esperanza at 7pm or 9pm based on which tour you chose. You'll need transportation within Vieques, no matter where you are staying. The group will travel by van to the BioBay and you will be given all the equipment and the kayak.A tour guide will give you the security talk and then you will experience the best BioBay in the world. In English or Spanish, you will hear the story of this bay and why it is so lit up. Eventually you will travel back to the original meeting point. Note that you have to stay overnight on Vieques Island. Once you book the tour, several places depending on your budget can be recommended. Please note that this tour does not operate on a full moon or the day prior and after.