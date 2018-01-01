Welcome to Monchique
Set in the forested Serra de Monchique, the Algarve’s mountain range, lying some 24km north of Portimão, Monchique is also known for having the best brews of the fiery medronho, a locally made liqueur.
Fires regularly affect this area during summer. These cause widespread damage and ongoing frustration at the lack of measures to prevent the devastation.
Top experiences in Monchique
Monchique activities
Algarve Private Wine Tasting, Mountaintop Lunch from Portimao
Be picked up in the morning from your hotel for your private guided tour. Among your first stops will be visits to Quinta do Francês and Quinta do Morgado da Torre wineries. Here you will enjoy wine tasting of three wines from each winery. Next, you will visit the top of the Monchique Mountains. This is the highest point of southern Portugal, where on clear days it is possible to see the amazing view over the entire Algarve and Portuguese coastlines, up until the Arrábida Mountains, located near Lisbon.After ascending the mountain side, you will Indulge in a lovely lunch in a top quality restaurant, Luar da Fóia, in the town of Monchique, with an awe-inspiring view of the esplanade. Observe the Algarve coastline while enjoying the daily selection of the best Portuguese cuisine specialties. Lunch includes starters, main course, wine/water, dessert and coffee.When you are complete with your tour, you will be dropped back off at your hotel
Portimao, Alvor and Ferragudo Tour by Sidecar
Meet your driver-guide in Portimão in the morning or afternoon and let them know what you want to see so they can tailor the itinerary around you. After a safety briefing, put on your helmet and board the sidecar or motorcycle — if there are two of you, one rides pillion behind your guide — and set off. As you travel, revel in the breezes and views, and listen to the commentary from your guide, who will share historical facts about Portimão and its importance to the Algarve’s fishing and sardine canning industry.Ride through Portimão and cross the bridge to Ferragudo. This traditional village is one of the Algarve’s up and coming haunts, and boasts whitewashed fishermen’s cottages and cobbled streets huddled behind a restaurant-lined quayside.Admire the village and its hill fort as you head for Ferragudo lighthouse. Then, stop on the lighthouse promontory to absorb the epic views that stretch back to Portimao, and to the Atlantic Sea in one direction and the Monchique hills in the other.Coast back through the narrow streets of Portimão Old Town, passing the 18th-century Our Lady of the Conception church and other landmarks, and then continue to Alvor, a pretty town tucked between the Alvor River estuary and sea.Check out the riverfront streets and cliff-lined beaches and, if you wish, stop for refreshments (own expense) or some shopping (own expense). Next, trace the coast back to Portimão past beaches including the vast, sandy Praia da Rocha, and enjoy free time to visit Santa Catarina Fort, Portimão’s 17th-century maritime fortress. Stretch your legs around its battlements and learn about its history before rejoining your motorcycle and ending your tour at the start point. Before saying goodbye to your guide, receive a discount entry voucher to Portimão Museum — perfect if you want to delve further into Portimão’s history following your tour.
Roman Trails Hiking Tour Including Lunch
Experience the "Roman Trails Walking Tour" in exclusive, an easy hiking tour in Monchique, Algarve´s highest mountain. You will enjoy hiking for 8 kilometres surrounded by nature with a 360º view over the Algarve. We will start this tour in the highest point of the Algarve - Fóia and finish it in the center of the village. Along the way we will pass by the roman trails that will lead us to the Convent… An historical building that will make you go back in time and discover some stunning details in its ruins. Arriving to the city center, we will taste the traditional Tiborna (a local snack with bread, olive oil and garlic) to open the appetite for a delicious and traditional lunch. Monchique is a traditional village in the Algarve mountains. Known by the traditional Firewater/schnapps and liquors (that you will be able to taste at lunch time). The tour will be with a local guide who will show you all the fauna, flora, traditions, gastronomy, history and culture of Monchique!
Monchique - Foia Road Bike Challenge
We start the ride in Alcantarilha or Silves, both of which are situated a little above sea level, making for a serious climb accumulating around 1600 m. d+ over a distance of 110 km. But our efforts are more than rewarded by the changing scenery as we climb away from the tourist trail; from the orange groves in the Odelouca river valley, the eucalyptus plantations and traditional cork oak and chestnut forests to the huge granite blocks exclusive to the hillsides of Picota and Foía as a former volcanic area. After passing through the mountain towns of Alferce and Monchique we tackle Foia from the northern side, which guarantees minimal traffic and superb mountain scenery with views stretching miles to the North and East.With the climb under our belt there’s an obligatory and rewarding water/coffee stop at the Foía summit. Don’t forget your cameras! Whilst on a clear day you can see a vast area of the Algarve, right down to the south coast and the Atlantic ocean, the elevated situation can bring with it other challenges such as fog and low cloud cover. Starting the descent and as we cruise down the smooth tarmac of the southern slope the warmth of the sun soon returns and it makes for a very comfortable ride back towards the coast, in the knowledge that we have made it to the roof of the Algarve by bike. Times can vary but we aim to complete this ride in approximately 5 hours.
Western Algarve Breaks
Our tour begins at your Hotel or agreed meeting point, where our guide will pick you up, and provide a quick briefing of the exquisite Western Algarve Tour you are about to experience.We´ll head out to Silves first, the former capital of the Algarve and of great historical importance, where a stop of around half an hour, will give you the opportunity to visit the renown castle, the church and or its famous square. Around mid-morning around the traditional village of Monchique, considered one of the most traditional villages in Algarve, you will have the opportunity to appreciate the white houses and its regional chimneys and visit a distillery farm where one can taste the famous ”Fire Water”, the sweetest biological Honey and others area specialties. We´ll continue uphill to the highest peak, where you can enjoy the magnificent views all around. You´ll be able to meet the regional pottery and collect photographic or video souvenirs, of the magnificent sceneries of the Algarve Western Coastline.We´ll enjoy a great typical lunch where the starters will delight your senses, by tasting the local Iberian ham (known as Presunto) and slices of regional sheep cheese (known as Queijo de cabra), or black pudding sausages (know as Morcela) followed by one of the daily typical dishes (sardines, codfish or meat dishes included) After a comfortable Portuguese lunch, we´ll continue to another amazing places of our itinerary, where you´ll be able to appreciate a magnificent views of the Atlantic Ocean and the shapes of cliffs carved by the sea and time, and the idyllic setting of cut out rocks, that sharply contrast with the greenish blue waters.The tour ends at your hotel. An amazing full day of culture, emotion and plenty of fun for everyone that would really like to have an amazing Western Algarve Break.Join us and be amazed by the beauty of the particular region and discover our Western Algarve Secrets!
Portimao Sunset Village Breaks
We´ll head out north to the highest peak in the region, and enjoy the most amazing Sunset scenery. During our journey our guides will show you about the culture and habits that have remained untouched for centuries and how sustainability still provides the simplest and at the same time our genuine way of living. Before dinner you will visit, a distillery farm where one can taste the famous ”fire water” and also the biological jams. Then we'll travel through the height farmlands of Monchique. Around mid journey a stop at a traditional Algarve village , considered one of the most traditional villages in Algarve. Visiting this village you will have the opportunity to have coffee and appreciate the typical Algarvian sweets, white house and its regional chimneys.Enjoy a great typical dinner at a traditional village.The tour ends at your hotel.A full day of culture, emotion and plenty of fun for everyone that would like to discover the real Algarve at Sunset.