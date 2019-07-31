Porto's best art museum presents a stellar collection ranging from Neolithic carvings to Portugal’s take on modernism, all housed in the formidable…
Miragaia
Sloping steeply down to the riverside – its brightly painted, laundry-strung houses pasted picturesquely to the hillside – Miragaia is a delight for a serendipitous wander. Besides a handful of sights and an art-crammed gallery, the real appeal here is strolling labyrinthine lanes to sky-high viewpoints, time-warp bars and family-run tascas (taverns) in the old Jewish quarter, Vitória. Here history waits around every cobbled corner.
Explore Miragaia
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Miragaia.
See
Museu Nacional Soares dos Reis
Porto's best art museum presents a stellar collection ranging from Neolithic carvings to Portugal’s take on modernism, all housed in the formidable…
See
Igreja das Carmelitas
Blink and you might miss that this is a church in its own right, snuggled as close as it is to the Igreja do Carmo. The twin churches are separated only…
See
Igreja do Carmo
Dating to the late 18th century, this captivating azulejo-covered church is one of Porto’s best examples of rococo architecture. The tiled panel on the…
See
Rua de São Bento da Vitória
With its cobblestones polished smooth by centuries of shoe leather, and pretty tiled houses with little wrought-iron balconies and window boxes brimming…
See
Miradouro da Vitória
Porto is reduced to postcard format at this viewpoint, perched high and mighty above a mosaic of terracotta rooftops that tumble down to the Douro. It's a…
See
Centro Português de Fotografia
This stately yet muscular building (1767) once served as a prison and now houses a photography museum. You actually walk through the thick iron gates and…
See
Mosteiro de São Bento da Vitória
Note the sign in front of this former monastery apologising for the expulsion of the Jews in 1496 under the Portuguese Inquisition and the iron fist of…
See
Igreja Nossa Senhora da Vitória
In Porto's medieval Vitória quarter, this church stands on land that once belonged to the Jewish community. Completed in 1539, it was given a baroque…
See
Igreja de São Pedro de Miragaia
One of Porto's oldest churches, the medieval Igreja de São Pedro de Miragaia was completely rebuilt in the 17th and 18th centuries, and pays homage to St…