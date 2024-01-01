One of several city gates, the Porta da Erva was constructed in the 13th century. It was originally known as the Estrela Gate.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.79 MILES
The entrance to the fortified village is a grand Gothic gate. From the square inside, a cobbled lane leads up to the heart of the village, with a…
13.3 MILES
Reason enough for a visit to Belmonte, this fabulous museum is dedicated to Portuguese seafaring and the discovery of Brazil by local-born explorer Pedro…
17.05 MILES
Trancoso's walled centre is a charming maze of picturesque squares, attractive churches and narrow cobbled lanes. Several medieval gates puncture the…
25.88 MILES
From its striking hilltop position, Marialva's castle is visible from miles around. The 12th-century castelo is far from intact but it's still an…
0.06 MILES
A handsome quarter of cobblestone lanes and huddled houses, Guarda's hilltop centre fans out from Praça Luís de Camões. This sloping square is flanked by…
17.62 MILES
The burel factory originally opened in 1960 and employed 1000 people at its height (burel is a wool fabric similar to felt). After a decline in the…
22.09 MILES
Covilhã used to be the centre of one of Europe’s biggest wool-producing regions, but stray outside the centre and you’ll see the town’s ghostly mills…
0.14 MILES
Powerful in its sobriety, this grey Gothic edifice looms heavily over the central square. The earliest parts of the cathedral date from 1390 but it's…
Nearby The Beiras attractions
0.11 MILES
A local landmark, this robust rectangular tower is one of the most visible features of the town's medieval defences. It was originally built to protect a…
0.13 MILES
Adjacent to the Museu da Guarda, the Paço da Cultura stages temporary exhibitions in a suite of rooms off an 18th-century courtyard.
0.14 MILES
Housed in the severe 17th-century Episcopal Seminary, Guarda's main museum showcases an eclectic collection of archaeological finds, artworks and early…
0.15 MILES
This arched gateway framed one of the original portals in Guarda's vast defensive walls. It connected the town with routes to Covilhã and Celorico, from…
0.27 MILES
This 14th-century tower, originally the keep of Guarda's castle, stands on the highest point in town. You can't go into the tower but even from the base…
10.25 MILES
Visible for miles around, Linhares' 13th-century castle is a formidable sight, with its two crenellated keeps and impregnable walls. Not a lot remains…