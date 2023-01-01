Spectacularly located on a peninsula of the lake is this former Camaldolese monastery, built by the death-obsessed Camaldolese monks soon after they were brought to Wigry by King Jan II Kazimierz Waza in 1667. The whole complex, complete with a church and 17 hermitages, was originally on an island, which was later connected to the shore. It has now been turned into a guesthouse and cafe, providing an atmospheric base for exploring the park.

There are fine views from the monastery, especially from the bell tower. Plan to spend some time soaking up the Baroque beauty inside the church.