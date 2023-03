Ojciec Mateusz (Father Matthew) is a long-running Polish TV serial about a mystery-solving priest. Set in Sandomierz, some exterior scenes are shot in town, although most is produced on soundstages in Warsaw. This museum is a de facto shrine to the show and it's blue-eyed star, the hunky Artur Żmijewski. If you're a fan, you'll love this attraction, if you don't know the show, it'll all be a, yes, mystery.