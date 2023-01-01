Cathedral Basilica

Built between 1360 and 1382, this massive church has retained much of its Gothic exterior, apart from the baroque facade added in the 17th century. The Russo-Byzantine frescoes in the chancel were painted in the 1420s. Also note the impressive 17th-century baroque organ gallery, the marble altar dating to the 18th century, and the macabre and notorious paintings on the interior walls. The exterior red and black bricks recall the architecture of the Hanseatic League to the north.

The pretty grounds have good views of the Vistula.