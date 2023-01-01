Mazovian Museum

Two excellent collections in one large museum: on one side there's a stunning array of art nouveau furniture, decorative items, paintings and glassware that attest to Płock's prewar wealth. Exhibits show the influence of both the florid Parisian style of art nouveau as well as its sterner, more geometric Viennese cousin, Secession. On the other side is a comprehensive history of the region, from an enormous model of 18th-century Płock to the struggles of the communist era.