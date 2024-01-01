Once attached to a monastery, this medieval church received a glamorous baroque makeover in the early 18th century. It's often closed.
Dominican Church
Mazovia & Podlasie
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.13 MILES
This 12th-century cathedral is topped with a 16th-century Renaissance dome. Its interior has a number of tombstones and altarpieces, and polychromatic art…
0.22 MILES
Two excellent collections in one large museum: on one side there's a stunning array of art nouveau furniture, decorative items, paintings and glassware…
0.16 MILES
The main collection is in the 16th-century Benedictine abbey building that links the two castle towers. Exhibits include a large collection of manuscripts…
0.17 MILES
The picturesque remnants of this 13th-century Gothic castle are courtesy of a major flood of the Vistula in 1532, when half the castle and part of the…
0.32 MILES
Prior to WWII there were 9000 Jews living in and around Płock. Most were killed by the Nazi Germans. Among their legacies is this small synagogue building…
0.47 MILES
The old market square is dominated by this attractive building at its northwest end. From atop the town hall, a trumpeter plays at noon and 6pm each day…
0.34 MILES
Watch the Vistula laze by from one of Europe's longest river piers (358m). Part of the vast postindustrial rehabilitation of the riverfront, this glassy…
0.39 MILES
The city's zoo has a picturesque wooded setting above the river and is home to the country's biggest collection of reptiles. Kids love the petting area;…
Nearby Mazovia & Podlasie attractions
0.13 MILES
This 12th-century cathedral is topped with a 16th-century Renaissance dome. Its interior has a number of tombstones and altarpieces, and polychromatic art…
0.16 MILES
The main collection is in the 16th-century Benedictine abbey building that links the two castle towers. Exhibits include a large collection of manuscripts…
0.17 MILES
The picturesque remnants of this 13th-century Gothic castle are courtesy of a major flood of the Vistula in 1532, when half the castle and part of the…
0.22 MILES
Two excellent collections in one large museum: on one side there's a stunning array of art nouveau furniture, decorative items, paintings and glassware…
0.32 MILES
Prior to WWII there were 9000 Jews living in and around Płock. Most were killed by the Nazi Germans. Among their legacies is this small synagogue building…
0.34 MILES
Watch the Vistula laze by from one of Europe's longest river piers (358m). Part of the vast postindustrial rehabilitation of the riverfront, this glassy…
0.39 MILES
The city's zoo has a picturesque wooded setting above the river and is home to the country's biggest collection of reptiles. Kids love the petting area;…
0.47 MILES
The old market square is dominated by this attractive building at its northwest end. From atop the town hall, a trumpeter plays at noon and 6pm each day…