The most significant relic of Radom’s earliest years is St Wenceslaus Church in what was once Radom's Old Town Square. Built originally in the 13th century from wood, it was the first parish church of Old Radom. It was used for various purposes (such as a military hospital and psychiatric ward) and completely rebuilt in the 1970s – sadly stripping away any sense of the church's history. It's located southwest of the Rynek.