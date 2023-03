One of the most popular outings is the short hop to this outdoor folklore museum about 7km from the centre. Furnished interiors showcase styles from the whole region. Historic structures include thatched roof farmhouses, pottery kilns and forges. City bus 14 or 17 will get you within a few hundred metres of the entrance. Returning to Radom, turn left back onto the highway; the bus stop is in a small side street 20m or so past a turnoff.