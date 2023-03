This small museum contains fascinating artefacts, including the founding documents of Jasna Góra from 1382 and a cross made from the steel of the rubble of the World Trade Center. Particularly moving are rosaries made from breadcrumbs by concentration camp prisoners. Lech Wałęsa’s 1983 Nobel Peace Prize, donated by its recipient, can be found beyond the Father Kordecki Conference Room. Items related to Pope John Paul II abound.