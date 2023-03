Hidden deep in a mountain, Tinago Falls is the most spectacular of Iligan’s waterfalls; you can drive to the start of the very steep stairway (365 steps) down. During the wet season, it’s a loud violent cascade, but no matter what time of year, you can swim in the pool at the base (life vests are provided). There’s even a jerry-rigged bamboo version of Niagara Falls’ Maid of the Mist to take you into the spray.